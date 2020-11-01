Highways and interstates around the area are undergoing work on roads and bridges, causing some slower traffic.
Fall brings additional challenges for motorists in the form of more deer moving around and harvesting and farming equipment out on the roads.
“Fall harvest season is in full swing and farmers have to get their crops out of their fields,” said Sgt. Jake Angle with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “In order to do that they have to travel on a roadway. We just need drivers to be really vigilant when they are driving.”
The sight of tractors and combines on the roads in the fall is one Midwest drivers are all too familiar with. The triangular emblems planted on the back of the heavy machinery signals a slow-moving vehicle for drivers. Seeing that warning sign becomes tricky when the roadways become narrow, curvy and hilly.
“Around blind curves and things like that, you just come up on them very quickly. You can close on a vehicle very fast, especially when those vehicles are going 20 to 35 miles per hour like a lot of these implements are,” Angle said. “The other day we had bad weather -- if it is raining, it increases your stopping distance.”
The lack of rainfall has helped farmers get their crops out on time and even earlier than expected. That is why drivers may have noticed the combines out sooner this year. Even with the machinery out early, Angle said it has not correlated to more crashes.
“I would say about the same. I don’t notice an increase this year just listening to radio traffic and the reports I have seen. That is the way we want it. None would be great, but we have some every year, it just happens,” Angle said.
With the implements on the road, it is best to watch for the drivers to wave cars on. Angle highlighted that drivers need to exercise caution when passing tractors and combines because of the massive size of the equipment.