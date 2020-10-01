Harvest season has began and farmers are taking to the road in tractors and combines. This happens annually, and every year there are incidents involving farming vehicles and other traffic.
Sgt. Jake Angle with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said the danger is increased on narrow and rural roads.
“Harvest season’s underway, you know there’s going to be a lot of farm implements out there on the roadway and we just want people to realize that, recognize that,” he said. “You know some of our roads are pretty hilly, curvy. You can pop a hill and come around a curve and be up on a combine or a tractor pretty quick, so we just want people to be aware.”
One local corn and soybean farmer has to take his combine on state roads a few times every harvest season. He said farmers do what they can, but they need help as equipment continues getting bigger.
“When we drive up the road these combines nowadays are big and wide and the state roads and county roads are kind of narrow around here. People need to be kind of cautious. The farmers try to do the best we can,” Jerry Knadler said.
Tractors and combines only go up to around 20 miles per hour, so they’re easy to catch up to.
“They don’t travel the roads quite as fast as cars do and we can’t stop on a dime with grain trucks and just need to kind of have patience and slow down for us really,” Knadler said.
Angle said farmers need to do their part by using signaling lights and a lead vehicle to warn oncoming vehicles.
One warning both men echoed was for the need for people to just pay attention when behind the wheel of a car.
“Occasionally we’ll meet somebody and they’re texting on their phone or talking on their phone and not paying any attention until they get right up on us you know. They just need to have a little caution, courtesy, for us,” Knadler said.
“That’s why it’s so important when people are driving they give 100% of their attention to the road because you can pop a hill and be up on a tractor or combine — you know they don’t really drive very fast,” Angle said.