Early hang-up calls are a common problem for Buchanan County dispatchers, something that can make the process more difficult for emergency responders.
Sometimes callers hang up out of frustration or thinking it will lead to a faster response time, Melody Reese, a Buchanan County emergency medical dispatcher, said. But it’s important to stay on the line so dispatchers know if a situation changes.
“Your call may have started with chest pain and now, a minute into the call, that patient’s gone unresponsive,” she said. “We want to know that so we can update the crew.”
Discussions with callers help dispatchers determine the severity of a situation, Reese said.
“It’s just your voice and our voice, so it makes it extremely difficult because we need you to paint a picture for us (of) what’s going on there so we can relay that to our other dispatcher and also the crews,” she said.
Hanging up too soon could mean EMTs have to wait longer before responding. Law enforcement in that situation has to arrive first and make sure it’s safe for other emergency responders, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
“Law enforcement will respond, they will check and clear the scene to make sure that there’s no active threats that would harm EMS and keep them safe,” he said. “Obviously, EMS are not law enforcement officers.”
It’s common to have an increase in spring for how often law enforcement has to respond with emergency medical crews, Reese said.
“With it getting to be nicer weather now, people are out enjoying themselves and usually that involves alcohol or something like that,” she said. “So our assault ratio goes very high.”
Dispatchers also are certified to provide medical instruction over the phone, Reese said. Working under stress increases the need for them to remain calm in different situations.
“Chaos feeds chaos, so we train to keep our dispatchers calm as they’re walking you through life-saving measures such as CPR, bleeding control,” she said. “We can walk you through delivering a baby, administering NARCAN or medications such as nitroglycerine for chest pain.”
It helps that most dispatchers at Buchanan County EMS have experience as EMTs or paramedics, Reese said. That experience helps them understand how to describe scenes to responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.