With the Fourth of July less than two weeks away, it's important to take precautions when celebrating with fireworks.
The St. Joseph Fire Department is equipped to respond to firework-related incidents, including fires and injuries.
Assistant Fire Chief Jamie McVicker said when the department is called to a firework-related incident, there is a two-step process they follow every time. He also said every situation is different, so they adapt to the situation when they arrive at the scene.
"First is we're going to take care of whatever life is in danger at the time and then protect whatever other property we can," McVicker said.
When it comes to a fire involving fireworks, there are certain things that the public can keep in mind when shooting them off.
"The number one is making sure that kids that have fireworks have the proper adult supervision," McVicker said.
Dry weather plays a factor as well.
"If we have dry conditions, it's going to be a rough season. We obviously would not recommend using any aerial fireworks at all because you just don't you can't predict where they're going to land, where that ember or spark is going to potentially land and create an emergency," McVicker said.
There were 935 firework-related injuries in the United States from 2018-20, according to biomedicalsentral.com.
A 2017 study by the University of Washington found the most dangerous type of firework to be a shell-and-mortar. These caused 40% of firework injuries out of the 294 patients that were studied and 86% of all firework injuries to adults.
On the local level, McVicker said the majority of injuries he sees are burns.
"Those are probably the most common to the fireworks that we see where they go off in the hand and they just burn that hand and leave a little bit of the gunpowder and soot around it," McVicker said.
Even though there are risks, the department is prepared to help out.
"What we do for that is we quote-unquote, 'Put out the fire.' So we wet it, cover it and then keep it dry and away from any other things that cause infection," McVicker said.
McVicker said that the fire department is available to help aid residents enjoy the fun responsibly.
"We enjoy fireworks just as much as anybody. We just want to make sure people are safe. We don't want you to end up with your enjoyment in the hospital. If you have any questions, contact your local firefighters," McVicker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.