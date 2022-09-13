As the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sees an increase in fentanyl in the area, officers have to take several steps to stay safe when handling the drug.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that officers have specific protocols that can assist in their safety in situations where a dangerous drug could be present, like in the seizure of fentanyl pills last week during an arrest.
In each sheriff's office vehicle, there are "fentanyl bags" that have specific gloves and other items that block entry into the body through the respiratory system and the skin.
"Fentanyl is very dangerous in any type of quantity," Puett said. "So we have to be very cautious with that. We don't want the drug getting the usual spill or somebody putting their hands out or being injured to the skin. So we use a lot of protective measures."
Those who are on duty and patrolling the county and working in the jail also carry naloxone on their person, which is an antidote that is designed to reverse the effects of an overdose. It can come in the form of an injectable or a nasal spray.
Puett said that naloxone training is part of the department's safety protocols.
"We instituted our officers carrying Narcan (naloxone device) on them," Puett said. "We have it in bags in cars for potential overdoses and in the jail, in case somebody comes in that might have ingested fentanyl before they arrived, or if they hide it in their body and consume it later."
According to the Opioid Overdose Treatment website, "Every state has access laws or alternate arrangements in place that allow persons to obtain naloxone from a pharmacist without an individualized, in-person prescription" and while it's not available over the counter, there are certain ways to access the antidote through laws in Missouri.
