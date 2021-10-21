Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's important for trick-or-treaters to exercise caution and remember the risks.
"The No. 1 thing we always want to encourage people on when kids are out trick-or-treating for Halloween is to have that parent or guardian around," Buchanan County EMT Andrew King said. "A lot of times kids are impulsive or they're excited or they're having fun, and they don't always think about the potential dangers."
One common concern for EMS is the chance of children falling in their costumes. Extra consideration is required if kids are wearing outfits they aren't used to, King said.
"We always worry about people falling," he said. "When you put on costumes that these kids aren't used to wearing, especially if they have some kind of leg restriction or special shoe or shoe covering, (it) raises that risk a little bit more. And so, you could always practice, let them put it on a day or two before, let them walk around the house."
People also should be vigilant when crossing the street, King said.
"It's not uncommon to run a pedestrian versus vehicle accident, which is one of the worst we can experience during that time," he said. "Vehicle versus vehicle, so let's say kids are crossing the street and those vehicles aren't paying attention, maybe that first vehicle saw the kids and stopped, but that second vehicle didn't see the first one stop, so we have collisions like that."
Wearing high visibility clothing is another safety measure trick-or-treaters should take, King said. That makes it easier for drivers to see them at night.
Items like flashlights help, but adding reflective tape and clothes with blinking lights make a person more noticeable from all sides, he said.
