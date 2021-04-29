Some Kansans have two weeks to save their ambulance service, or face potential wait times of over an hour — a deadly proposition.
Doniphan County Rural Fire District Number 2, which covers half of Doniphan County, might go belly up, possibly leaving thousands of people without a dedicated ambulance.
"This is just an immediate situation that's coming up because 60% of our staff is leaving," Ken Stewart, a fire district representative, said. "Volunteers are getting fewer and far between. We've been able to overcome it so far. People have stepped up."
But if nobody steps up this time, people who live in Highland, Kansas, also home to a community college, would have to rely on an outside agency.
Those outside agencies have to field their own calls first, meaning people currently covered by the second fire district would be a secondary priority.
There is another ambulance service in Doniphan County, and a fire department that employs emergency medical technicians. They'd likely cover calls near Highland, but wait times could balloon.
Stewart said it takes about an hour to complete a call. If one of the other agencies had two pending calls: one for their own district and one for the Highland district, the patient waiting in Highland might have to wait more than an hour.
"There will continue to be an ambulance covering this area, it's just the response time may take a little bit longer, depending on how we finalize the next couple of weeks," Stewart said.
There's a few options to save the second fire district. Contract with a private ambulance service, who'd staff the current EMS building 24/7.
The community could raise taxes on another fire district the Highland district contracts with. Another option: merge with the other Doniphan County ambulance service, or solicit donations.
Doniphan County Rural Fire District Number 2 actually runs an ambulance service for the third fire district. Ten years ago, Stewart said the third district started paying more for their contract.
Property taxes would need to be raised to continue funding the Highland ambulance service under that approach.
A joint ambulance service could work, but it's unclear which staff would remain, or what buildings would be staffed.
Matt McClintock, a representative for the other ambulance service in Troy, Kansas, declined to comment after initially agreeing to an interview.
"(The mayor) and legal counsel didn't think it would be a good idea," he said in a message. "They didn't want us commenting on another district's situation."
McClintock added "we are intact and will continue to function as normal."
Bottom line, Stewart said it will cost at least $120,000 to keep the current service running and to keep at least one ambulance on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.