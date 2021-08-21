A 59-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a shooter sprayed three residences with gunfire in one South Side street late Friday night.
The woman suffered an injury to her foot and was transported to Mosaic Life Care in an ambulance. Police officials described her injuries as non-life-threatening.
The St. Joseph Police Department responded to the 6500 block of Brown Street shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on reports of shots fired. The area is south of Alabama Street and east of U.S. Highway 59.
Officers said someone fired several rounds from a vehicle, striking three homes. No one was outside at the time of the incident, which occurred during a period of heavy rainfall.
Police officials are still working to identify the vehicle and determine if there was a motive for the shooting.
