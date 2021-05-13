The Missouri Department of Conservation is focusing on protecting the environment and those living in it at a special event for kids next weekend.
The Northwest Regional Conservation Office's Youth Camp is a free camp set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Camp Geiger. Local conservation agent Dave Carlisle said it's a chance to teach children about issues like gun safety.
“It’s always good to make sure that kids know what to do," he said. "They may not ever go hunting, they may not ever shoot a gun, but at least if they go through hunter safety and firearm safety they’re going to know what to do should they encounter one.”
One advantage is how many residents already have experience handling guns, Carlisle said.
“That can be intimidating for people,” he said. “Especially when you’re talking (about) kids.”
It's good to educate children about what responsible conservation means as well, Carlisle said.
“You also have to understand that consumptive use of our resources is an important part," he said. "And the wise consumptive use, that’s conservation, OK? When you talk about no use of our resources, then you’re talking about preservation. So there’s two different ideals there.”
Other activities include teaching children about fishing and the outdoors in general. There also have been activities like canoeing and frogging in the past, Carlisle said.
The focus often is on protecting the environment and its resources, Carlisle said.
“You have to teach concepts of respect for the outdoors first," he said. "So if you’re wanting to go to the outdoors and you do enjoy the outdoors, then you’ll automatically develop that respect for trying to leave it a better place than it was.”
But not all focus is on the protection of animals and resources, Carlisle said.
“It’s also about protecting people," he said. "Our regulations are based upon the protection of people and the resource, you know, protecting both.”
Anyone interested in attending the camp should contact conservation office employee Gary Miller at (816) 271-3100 by Saturday to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.