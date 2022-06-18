For the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, assistance from a federal agency used to be only a phone call away.
It’s still just a phone call away, but the actual arrival of a federal agent could be subject to the realities of traffic flow and travel distance from Kansas City.
“You’re not allowed to be in the same office with them,” said Capt. Shawn Collie, commander of the Drug Strike Force. “Now, for a response, we’re talking hours instead of being right here with us.”
That’s not even factoring in the questions that need to be asked on the front end to determine whether the involvement of a federal agency violates Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act. In the wake of SAPA, a local department’s first call might be to legal counsel.
SAPA was passed in 2021 to block potential overreach from the Biden administration on gun regulations. It prohibits state or local agencies from enforcing federal gun laws that aren’t already on the books in Missouri. That means there are limits on what local departments can do with federal agencies like the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The FBI is the only federal law enforcement agency with a permanent office in St. Joseph.
The law was passed to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, but for some local officers, it’s not that simple.
“We typically do not work cases or have investigations that involve law-abiding citizens,” Collie said. “What the act has done is create more of a barrier for us and has really slowed down what we can do. We have to seek outside legal advice on everything before we do it.”
SAPA led to state and federal lawsuits on the grounds that it’s overly broad and violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which holds that federal law generally takes precedence. That litigation is pending, while efforts to revise SAPA went nowhere in the legislature this year.
“I voted against those revisions,” said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican who represents Buchanan and Platte counties. “We actually put provisions in there to make sure our local law enforcement is able to continue coordinating with federal law enforcement.”
Collie said SAPA hasn’t stopped investigations or overall federal cooperation, but it made things slower and more frustrating. For instance, a department can no longer partner with federal agencies to track weapons or enter information into a database controlled by an agency that enforces federal gun laws. If local authorities are investigating a gun-related crime, they might now contact police in St. Louis or Kansas City for help in locating a suspect.
“Those are places that already have high crime rates,” Collie said. “For us to call and say, ‘Hey, in St. Joe we had this homicide yesterday. The suspect may be in your city.’ They might be thinking, ‘We had four or five murders this weekend, so we’ll get to it when we get to it.’”
For Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, one of the most frustrating aspects of SAPA is having to pursue cases with large amounts of drugs or firearms in state rather than federal court. An offender in federal prison spends about 85% of a sentence behind bars while the state system is more of a revolving door with an inmate sometimes serving only one year of a 10-year sentence, Cox said.
“The federal court system has a lot more bite,” Cox said. “If you talk to our detainees, the two things they don’t like are county jail time and federal prison.”
SAPA also exposed new gray areas where state and federal laws don’t align, including those that involve domestic violence offenses. In Missouri, someone with a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction is allowed to purchase a gun.
In the past, the state loophole didn’t matter much because the purchase of a firearm could be blocked under federal law covering domestic violence offenders. Not anymore.
“It’s a bigger loophole now,” Collie said.
Attitudes may only harden after the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, led to calls for gun control. Any new federal gun regulations would run counter to SAPA, raising questions about what would or could be enforced in Missouri. At the same time, it’s easy to forget that it was a federal border patrol agent, not local police, who finally ended the siege at the Texas school.
Asked if SAPA would prevent a similar response to an emergency situation in Missouri, Collie said he would risk a lawsuit if lives were on the line.
“If it was a life-or-death situation, I would not hesitate to call a federal agency and request help,” he said.
He also knows that help might be a longer time coming these days.
“Before SAPA, we had those federal agencies here with us so they would be responding with us,” he said.
