Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, meaning it’s time to break out the barbecue grill and invite the neighbors over. But not before doing a few safety checks first.
St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson said before people fire up the gas grill, they need to check for cracks in the fuel hose.
“Most of it's a visual check. You can look at it, if the hoses are cracked, things like that, that's fairly obvious,” Henrichson said. “They do make solutions ... you can put on them and show air bubbles, but for the most part, it's just a visual check that if they look cracked and old, they probably need to be replaced.”
Another way to get a grill ready for use is to check the burners. Cheaper grills will rust over the winter and won’t heat correctly when used. To ensure safety and better cooking, burners should be cleaned and clear of rust and corrosion.
Henrichson said gas grills are more controlled than charcoal grills, and improper maintenance is the biggest issue the fire department sees when it comes to issues with them. He said grills are usually fine on a concrete deck, but keeping a charcoal grill on a wooden deck poses a safety hazard since something could fall and ignite the wood.
He said a general rule of thumb is to keep open flames 15 feet away from a structure. Children, animals and intoxicated adults also should not be left unattended around grills.
“If you have small children or small animals, you need to block it off fairly well because they're curious, and it doesn't take much of a touch to get burned pretty good,” Henrichson said.
People tend to leave smokers unattended since items cook for a longer period. He said since smokers are enclosed, the flame is more protected, but when grease begins to run out the bottom, that’s when there can be a problem.
Following the manufacturer’s guidelines also ensures a safe grilling season.
“The manufacturer guidelines are there, and most of the rules are written because somewhere along the line somebody sued them because somebody's gotten hurt,” Henrichson said.
As more people get out camping this time of year, Henrichson again warns to not get too close to an open flame. He said kids shouldn’t be within 3 feet of a campfire because flames can pop. Because of this, he said people shouldn’t sleep next to campfires, either. Sleeping bags are typically plastic, and that creates a burn risk when campfires begin to pop.
