Rep. Sam Graves and 24 other colleagues are introducing a bill that would repurpose $7 billion in unspent COVID-19 relief funding for school security measures.
Graves, R-Mo., said that he believes school security, mental health and school resource officers are the most important in dealing with the trend of widespread violence and casualties within schools.
“About $5 billion go to schools themselves, to harden the schools, to make sure that they are secure, to prevent people from being able to access those schools ... we need to protect our kids. Our kids deserve a safe environment,” he said.
Graves said while he believes this bill is a good start, he wished it went an extra step as he has sponsored bills in the past that would allow teachers to protect themselves by having a concealed-carry firearm.
“I wish it went a little further. I wish we could allow teachers to be able to make the decision on whether or not they want to be armed and be able to protect themselves in the classroom,” Graves said.
Graves recently voted against House Resolution 7910, which would ban 18- to 20-year-olds from purchasing certain semi-automatic rifles or shotguns. He said he voted against this due to the precedent set by the court in previous attempts in states like California. Additionally, he said he does not believe stopping the sale of guns will solve the problem.
Graves said now is the time to make sure schools are secure, and he will continue to not vote for anything that goes against Second Amendment rights.
“You take the school shooting in Uvalde — there were so many things that led up that could have been prevented so easily if the resource officer had been on-site, if the door hadn’t been propped open to allow access to the school, if somebody had turned in or been paying attention to statements that the individual was making months in advance,” Graves said.
