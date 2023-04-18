top story Grass fire spreads, ignites trailer near Lake Contrary News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Firefighters respond to large grass fire at Lake Contrary Video play button Firefighters respond to large grass fire at Lake Contrary Read more: https://newspressnow.com Show more Show less Firefighters respond to large grass fire at Lake Contrary Read more: https://newspressnow.com Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Area fire crews work the scene of a large grass fire at Lake Contrary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple agencies battled a large grass fire at Lake Contrary on Tuesday.According to a Buchanan County sheriff at the scene, the grass fire continued to spread and set fire to a nearby trailer. Large amounts of smoke could be seen throughout the area throughout the evening.Officials said the trailer was unoccupied and no one has been injured by the fire.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Anatomy Institutions Transportation Motor Vehicles Film Industry Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Tn Exchange Grand Island mall company sues theater owner +20 Nebraska Ralph Yarl armed only with 'Black skin,' family lawyer says +3 Regional News Panel: Seattle police should apologize for protest violence More Regional News → National News +15 National News Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured National News New White House plan aims to provide uninsured with free Covid-19 vaccines +4 Sports Kim says N Korea finishes development of 1st spy satellite More National News → 0:43 Partly sunny and mild Tuesday 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
