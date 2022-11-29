After receiving a $340,000 federal grant, officials at the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force are planning some changes to tackle the growing area drug problem.
Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said his agency is gearing up to hopefully fill three positions and bring in a K-9 officer by January to assist the unit.
“This is going to be a huge addition to the drug unit,” Collie said. “In the past, we’ve had a K-9 here with the drug unit but lost that during the last several years, so we’ve been relying heavily on patrol officers. Now we’ll have our own personal K-9 and three additional people working towards drug enforcement.”
The task force is looking to start making these changes at the beginning of next year, which also includes bringing in a K-9 handler, three additional vehicles and a prosecuting attorney who is focused on drug crimes to the force.
“We’ve been working every day to get this started,” he said. “We’re still putting everything together like where we want to purchase the dog, salary and what we’re looking for as far as staff members, but this is something we plan to have started by next year.”
Drug trafficking and overdoses are growing concerns in the area and law enforcement is aiming to tackle the issue of how these drugs are being transported in.
“Our goal with these positions, through the sheriff's office, is that we try to focus on the drugs coming into the area, whether it’s by vehicle or by some type of parcel, and then we try to do interdiction type cases as the drugs are coming into our area.”
Collie said not having many of these resources has had a negative impact on the area's drug problem, but officers are hopeful the new additions coming through the grant will help better protect the community.
“There are times when we’ve had to pass completely on using a K-9 simply because they weren’t available,” he said. “So this will be a major investment into our community. Once we’re able to put more people on the streets, then we can remove more drugs off the streets and protect our citizens.”
