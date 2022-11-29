Buchanan County Drug strike receives grant

Shawn Collie, captain of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, discusses upcoming plans for grant money to help fight the growing drug problem. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

After receiving a $340,000 federal grant, officials at the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force are planning some changes to tackle the growing area drug problem.

Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said his agency is gearing up to hopefully fill three positions and bring in a K-9 officer by January to assist the unit.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

