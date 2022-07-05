The human remains found near Gower in April likely will be sent to one of the only labs in the country that may be able to identify them.
The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification is one of the few labs that specialize in bone analysis of mitochondrial DNA. Since it started in 2004, the lab has identified more than 3,000 unknown human remains. The only other facility with similar work is the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
When the lab receives the human remains from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, it will decontaminate a portion of the bone and take a sample from it. This is done by cutting off small pieces of the bone, grinding them into a fine powder and then adding chemicals that will burst open the bone cells.
“We’re just trying to separate the DNA from all of the other cellular material,” said Dixie Peters, the technical leader of the Missing Persons Unit. “Once we do that, then we can quantitate the DNA or basically try to figure out how much DNA we actually have.”
The lab has two techniques to analyze the DNA. The first is called autosomal short tandem repeats. In the nucleus of every cell are chromosomes with DNA inherited from your mother and father, creating a DNA pattern completely unique to them.
“It’s kind of like reading a book and seeing the same word over and over and over again, but what makes these repeats unique is that they vary so much between individuals,” Peters said. “For example, you might get 13 repeats at a particular location from your mom. You might get 17 repeats of that same DNA from your dad. So overall, we look at about 20 of these locations dotted throughout our chromosomes.”
The other process analyzes mitochondrial DNA. Unlike the nucleus, a cell could have hundreds to thousands of mitochondria, creating a larger sample size. But mitochondrial DNA isn’t unique to an individual, as relatives could have the same pattern.
“It is passed down from the mother to all of her children,” Peters said. “It’s not unique to each individual, but it will be helpful in helping identify individuals because we can use that information to help determine their maternal relatives.”
The lab usually uses both techniques on a set of bones. But one process typically works better than the other depending on the circumstances. Skeletal remains, especially the ones found near Gower, often are degraded from being out in the elements. This means that mitochondrial DNA could have better results since nuclear DNA breaks down faster.
After the lab conducts the tests, it will put the results in a software called Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). It will compare the DNA of the remains to another index for relatives of missing persons.
“We can generate all the DNA profiles that we want from skeletal remains, but until family members come forward and have their DNA collected, if they’re not out there actively searching for their loved ones and getting their sample into CODIS, then we may never find an association,” Peters said.
If the lab worked on one case, it could have a DNA profile within a week. But the process isn’t that simple. Right now, the lab has more than 200 unidentified human remains cases, so when it receives the bones from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, it could be years before they are identified.
“They kind of have to wait in line, wait their turn,” Peters said. “They get processed in batches. We get hundreds to thousands, so those take a while.”
