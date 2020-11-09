Gift cards are one of the newest ways scammers are stealing people’s money. They are accessible to victims, easy to take funds from and completely untraceable.
Scammers rely on a number of fake stories to trap victims — IRS calling about back taxes, car insurance companies asking for money and, even, police departments calling about a criminal case and possible arrest.
“The big one that’s been going around is somebody from the Texas Rangers called and said that they found a car with blood inside the car and drugs, and when they checked the registration, it checked back to you,” said Ken Schroeder, a financial crimes detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. “‘Somebody used your social security number and all that stuff that registers a vehicle, so there’s been an arrest warrant issued for you. Now if you want to go get gift cards, and pay that fine while we’re doing the investigation, that way, you won’t be picked up by local authorities.’”
It’s easy to question how someone would fall for such a trick, but con-artists rely on gullibility. Schroeder said they also are able to disarm a victim’s logical thinking through smooth talking and fear.
“First of all, they’re good at what they do,” Schroeder said. “They’re smooth talkers. They get on the phone with you and make it sound like everything is completely legit.”
The most vulnerable victims tend to be the elderly, Schroeder said.
“The elderly grew up at a time where a handshake and a word was trusting,” Schroeder said. “That was good enough, and they still work on that principle. That’s why I think the elderly are so easily scammed, because your word back in the day was good enough and that’s not the case anymore.”
Once scammers have someone believing their lies, they stay on the phone to walk the victim through the crime.
“As soon as they get the gift cards, they have them read the number off the back,” Schroeder said. “Before you even realize you’ve been scammed, they’ve already collected the funds.”
The St. Joseph Police Department has detectives investigating these types of frauds and working with stores try to help when they can.
“The stores try to do a really good job with recognizing that this might be a scam, especially if they’re buying multiple gift cards for $400-500 or maxing it out,” Schroeder said. “They usually are trying to tell them, ‘Hey, this is a scam you’re involved in. You might want to follow up on this before you send him the money or read the numbers off these cards.’”
But ultimately, it comes down to potential victims. The best way to avoid these scams is to be wary of any transaction that involves gift cards.
“As soon as the word gift card is brought up, just hang up,” Schroeder said. “Again, no legitimate business, no police department, no any place is going to ask for you to make any sort of payment with a gift card.”