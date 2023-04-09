Opioids-FDA (copy)

Study finds that genetics may play a role in substance abuse disorders. 

A recent study suggests that genetics can play a role in many addiction disorders, and local experts while it isn't true in every case, it can be a factor.

In the study, researchers found that dopamine signaling is the common gene that is consistent in many abuse disorders.

