Dopamine is a chemical mixture within the brain that is involved with reward, motivation and anxiety. All of these factors are common denominators in the work of law enforcement.
The study suggests that these abuse disorders can be passed down genetically. Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said these findings could play a role in children taking after their parents' influence if they are users.
"You do see that where sometimes they follow in a mirror image of what maybe a parent or an adult does. That's where we also talk about the good role models, because the kids do see that and they pick up on that," Collie said. "If they're growing up where they think drug use is an everyday common occurrence, then that may be what they're learning."
However, like the study states, these factors don't predetermine a person's fate in drug abuse.
"Just because somebody else is doing that doesn't mean you're going to. You can have parents who are drug addicts, drug users ... sometimes we see kids who see that and that's not the life they want and they get away from it," Collie said.
Collie has noticed that the ages of users have gotten younger and younger when it comes to gateway addictions, such as vaping. In order to counteract that, the drug strike force is looking to work with various avenues to create educational products for children before they get their hands on these materials.
There were 46 million people that were 12 years old or above that had at least one substance use disorder in 2021. Over 100,000 people died of drug overdoses.
He said that kids have avenues at school with counselors and educators to push them in the right direction.
"If the home life is bad and the life outside of home is bad, you may end up with somebody who is going to turn to drugs or other crime. But that's where we depend on our community and our schools to try to help educate and direct the youth," he said.
At the end of the day, the goal for the strike force is to save lives in any way they can.
"For us a lot of times, there's a misconception that for us as a drug unit, our only job is to lock up drug dealers for drug users and that's not the case," Collie said. "If we can try to get a drug user, a drug addict to some type of help, obviously we can't force somebody to do it ... but if we can get them in the right direction, then maybe we have a chance of saving somebody's life."
