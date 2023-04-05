Officials said improperly using these products is a common mistake people make.
“With it being storm season, power outages happen often, and folks will kick on a generator,” said Bill Lamar, emergency manager with the St. Joseph Fire Department. “Unfortunately, sometimes they put it in a basement or a garage and all of those exhaust products stay inside the house.”
Officials said that portable generators should only be used outside and they should be at least 20 feet from the home.
“Any time you're running a motor or engine, make sure that you're doing it outside in clear air,” Lamar said. “Pets, family members, anyone could get very sick, injured or die from ingesting this.”
Heating systems were associated with the second largest percentage of carbon monoxide poisoning deaths not involving fires, as more than half of all carbon monoxide deaths occur in the colder months.
“A lot of times it comes down to a poorly maintained heating and cooling system,” Lamar said. “So, if somebody has a fireplace and they burn wood, they need to make sure their flues are kept clean. As well as your home heating and cooling unit. You need to have a professional come in and make sure that your chimney isn't clogged, and that the product is being pushed out of the proper flue.”
Officials said that carbon monoxide is a silent killer, as it is colorless and odorless, so people should be extra cautious when using home appliances.
“When it comes to smoke, you're probably not going to sleep through something if it's really smoky,” Lamar said. “But if you've got some type of CO problem, your flue's backed up, or somebody accidentally left something running that they shouldn't, you can actually sleep right through it. So, make sure that your appliances are being checked out and you're running those machines outdoors.”
