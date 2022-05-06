top story Gas station murder suspect arrested News-Press NOW Quinn Ritzdorf Author email May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Xavier Lopez, 18, was arrested in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Thursday night. He is charged with the shooting death of Brayden Hendrix at a St. Joseph gas station in April. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Xavier Lopez, who is charged with shooting and killing Brayden Hendrix at a gas station on April 6, has been arrested in Fort Smith, Arkansas.According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the U.S. Marshal Service worked together to arrest Lopez Thursday night.Lopez has been on the run after he was charged with second-degree murder on April 26 for the alleged killing of Hendrix at the Speedy's gas station on Messanie and 28th streets. Quinn Ritzdorf can be reached at quinn.ritzdorf@newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Xavier Lopez Gas Station Murder Criminal Law Crime Law Highway Suspect Shooting Brayden Hendrix Quinn Ritzdorf Author email Follow Quinn Ritzdorf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Kansas Legislature passes legal sports gambling, hopes for fall start Education Cookie deliveries aim to show teachers some love Local News Arts Fund falling short of its goal Government KC Wolf speaks at National Day of Prayer Breakfast More Local News → 1:13 Partly Sunny Friday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
