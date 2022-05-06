xavier lopez (copy)

Xavier Lopez, 18, was arrested in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Thursday night. He is charged with the shooting death of Brayden Hendrix at a St. Joseph gas station in April.

Xavier Lopez, who is charged with shooting and killing Brayden Hendrix at a gas station on April 6, has been arrested in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the U.S. Marshal Service worked together to arrest Lopez Thursday night.

Lopez has been on the run after he was charged with second-degree murder on April 26 for the alleged killing of Hendrix at the Speedy's gas station on Messanie and 28th streets.

