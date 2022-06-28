While some local gas stations, like Cenex and Imperial Super Gas, sit at $4.49 and $4.45, respectively, on Tuesday, Sams’ Club Fuel Center on North Belt Highway holds one of the cheaper prices at $4.39.
A spokesperson from the St. Joseph Sam’s Club said that the prices of gas at the stores are determined at the corporate office, and that becoming a member can give the person five cents off per gallon of gas at any nationwide store.
“There are promos throughout the year that members can get 10 cents off per gallon ... This happens only twice during the year and happens randomly,” he said.
For the entire state of Missouri, the Tuesday average sits at $4.589. This is around two cents cheaper than it was on Monday. Compared to last week, statewide, gas is cheaper by eight cents per gallon.
The state of Kansas has seen similar changes in prices. AAA showed the Tuesday average sitting at $4.590, which is almost the same as Monday. Compared to last week, Kansas saw a decrease in gas prices by five cents per gallon.
The national average in the United States for gas is $4.881, according to AAA. This is a decrease in nationwide prices by nearly eight cents since last week.
While prices may feel high for state residents, Missouri and Kansas sit toward the bottom tier of gas prices nationwide. The state with the cheapest gas prices is Georgia, which sits at an average of $4.389 per gallon, as of Tuesday. California has the most expensive gas prices in the nation, sitting at an average of $6.308.
