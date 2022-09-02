The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.43 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the American Automobile Association. That is 58 cents more per gallon compared to Sept. 1 last year but seven cents less than last week.
Missourians traveling this Labor Day weekend are in luck as the statewide gas price average is back on the decline.
The average cost of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.43 for regular unleaded fuel, according to the American Automobile Association. That is 58 cents more per gallon compared to Sept. 1 last year, but seven cents less than last week.
Nick Chabarria, public affairs specialist with AAA, said the decline in gas prices is due to lower crude oil prices.
“Since mid-June when we saw gas prices at their highest point this summer, we’ve been seeing steady declines in Missouri and around the country,” Chabarria said. “Largely what we can thank for that is lower crude oil prices or crude oil prices that have at least leveled off a bit since their spike around the March time frame.”
According to AAA, the average gas price in St. Joseph is $3.31, which is six cents less than a week ago.
According to AAA, drivers in Missouri are paying the seventh lowest gas price average in the country, Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.30 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
“If you are planning to go out of state, especially if you’re going north or west, you may save a little bit by filling up at home rather than on the road,” Chabarria said.
While Missouri is seeing a steadier decline in gas prices, costs still are up compared to last Labor Day, Chabarria said.
“We’re really seeing some of the lowest gas prices now that we’ve seen all summer,” Chabarria said. “Of course, it’s still higher than last year and even prior to the pandemic in 2019. But drivers are certainly getting some much-needed relief at the pump toward the end of the summer here.”
Chabarria said a AAA survey reports about one-third of Americans are planning to travel for the Labor Day weekend and 83% of those are expected to take road trips.
“We know that despite the higher gas prices, road trips have really been the preferred mode of transportation and have been popular all summer,” Chabarria said. “We saw a record set for the number of Americans taking road trips for the Fourth of July weekend and we certainly can expect the road to be busy for the end of summer and for the Labor Day weekend.”
All those motorists getting out this weekend will want to be careful to observe the rules of the road. Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H said troopers will be out in force this weekend.
“We are participating in Operation Care, which stands for Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort,” Hux said. “That means all available troopers will be out working special operations, hazardous moving operations and driving while intoxicated operations as well.”
The counting period for the holiday weekend began on Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
“In 2021, we investigated 1,124 motor vehicle crashes. Out of those, 458 were injured and 11 people were killed,” Hux said. “That’s the number that we’re trying to take down this year as far as fatality crashes.”
Hux said the patrol asks that if people’s plans include alcohol they should make sure to have a designated driver.
As far as the rest of the year, Chabarria said while AAA does not anticipate any major changes in gas prices for the end of the summer, it is difficult to predict costs as we get into the fall and early winter.
“There is still a lot of market volatility when we’re talking about crude oil, which is a global commodity,” Chabarria said. “Certainly, the ongoing Russian war with Ukraine is impacting prices and keeping things a little shakier than they usually are. So, it’s hard to say where exactly prices may go for the fall and winter but in the very short term here for this weekend, we’re not expecting any major impacts to gas prices.”
