Gas prices and public safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

Missourians traveling this Labor Day weekend are in luck as the statewide gas price average is back on the decline.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.43 for regular unleaded fuel, according to the American Automobile Association. That is 58 cents more per gallon compared to Sept. 1 last year, but seven cents less than last week.

