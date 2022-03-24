The annual “A Chance to Dance” event benefiting Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center is April 2, but it’s more than a fundraising opportunity for the advocacy center.
The event, and others put on by the center, provide a setting for education and outreach different from a typical environment, said Melissa Birdsell, executive director of Voices of Courage.
That can manifest in a variety of ways. It could be a child’s realization that they know someone being abused, or simply the impact of people understanding the issue is more than numbers on a spreadsheet, Birdsell said.
“Instead of it just being numbers and statistics it really, I think, brings it to a more personal level,” she said. “It does put a different spin on it because it’s a light-hearted evening, and when you’re talking about child abuse and neglect, that’s usually not a light-hearted conversation.”
A Chance to Dance attracts dance groups from across Northwest Missouri and parts of Kansas. A secondary benefit is that it can spread the child advocacy center’s message to people outside St. Joseph’s immediate vicinity, Birdsell said.
“We’re located in St. Joe, but we reach lots of kids in lots of different towns,” she said. “Some of the kids who are coming here, they may be kids who have been through our CAC program. We cover nine counties here in Northwest Missouri and so we want to make sure that all of those kiddos know we’re here, we’re available to them.”
A more typical means of spreading the message is visiting groups directly to spread the word. Voices of Courage helped educate around 8,000 children on child abuse and neglect last year, but sometimes it’s adults who are most affected, Birdsell said.
“In almost every outreach that we do, somebody comes up to me and says, ‘This happened to me,’ and they might be 30 years old, they might be 80 years old,” she said. “It might be the first time they told somebody, but it happens all the time when we go to outreach.”
