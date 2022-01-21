A GoFundMe campaign has been established for the family of a 17-year-old Grant City, Missouri, girl who died in a fire at her home Thursday morning.
The initiative has raised more than $13,000 since being set up Thursday evening and can be found at gofund.me/df078fcb.
Aivry Griffin's death is suspected to have been caused by smoke inhalation after she was unable to escape her home on Goodwill Avenue, Worth County Fire Department officials said.
Firefighters were called at about 4:30 a.m. to the home after a fire started in the basement, but Aivry could not get out since the smoke was so thick, according to the fire department.
The house was a total loss and the fire's cause remains under investigation, officials said.
