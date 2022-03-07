Firefighters worked to put out a fire on South Fourth Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
According the the St. Joseph Fire Department, the fire was caused by the property owner accidentally cutting into a fuel tank with a hot saw and a cutting torch, which caused vapors in the fuel tank to ignite and start the fire.
No injuries were reported, firefighters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.