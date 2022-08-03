Friends of Krug Park, a volunteer and neighborhood watch group in the North End of St. Joseph, is looking to bring an additional level of safety to the city.
The first monthly watch meeting will begin Aug. 9 and continue the first Tuesday of every month.
Members of the community will discuss ways to protect the neighborhood and preserve Krug Park, the community’s oldest park, through volunteer activities.
The group currently holds different volunteer events throughout the year to keep the local park clean such as trash pick-ups and rail painting.
Last month, members held a trash can painting contest to help renovate the trash cans around the park.
Pat Jones, leader of the group, wants to find innovative ways for neighborhood watch members to feel safe while working to protect their city.
“When we hold family fun events that can bring the entire community together, it allows the public to see that our only job isn’t to just tackle criminals,” she said. “We would like the public to see that we care about making our neighborhoods look appealing.”
The St. Joseph Police Department is partnering with Friends of Krug Park and holding watch meetings for members of the group at the police station on the first Friday of each month.
At these meetings, police officers will conduct training and speak to the community about ways to prevent criminal acts.
Neighborhood watch meetings held by Friends of Krug will be held at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Presbyterian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.