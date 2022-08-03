FRIENDS OF KRUG PARK (copy)

In a June 2021 photo, volunteers partner with Friends of Krug Park to paint railings at Krug Park.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Friends of Krug Park, a volunteer and neighborhood watch group in the North End of St. Joseph, is looking to bring an additional level of safety to the city.

The first monthly watch meeting will begin Aug. 9 and continue the first Tuesday of every month.

