A fire broke out at Brittany Village Apartments Friday afternoon.
Police encouraged people to avoid the area of North 36th Street as emergency crews worked the scene at the apartment complex around 4 p.m. Friday.
A few people could be seen inside the building as the fire was burning, but they were escorted to safety by St. Joseph firefighters. One witness assisted in removing a young child from a residence.
No information has been received from St. Joseph Fire Department so far, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.