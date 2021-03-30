St. Joseph police are offering a free tool that could save a life.
Gun locks often are given out at various events attended by police officers, but many of those have been canceled in the past year. The locks are available at the St. Joseph Police Department to those needing them.
Police Chief Chris Connally said the locks are important to have for a multitude of reasons.
"We strongly encourage gun locks because we have a lot of firearms that are stolen from vehicles that aren’t secured, but also we’ve had some tragedies in the home in the past where a child gets hold of a gun or somebody gets hold of a gun that’s going through a crisis," Connally said. "We want to prevent that type of behavior, so the best thing to do is when you're not using that firearm is basic safety procedures and keep it secure."
According to the Centers for Disease Control, guns are the number one cause of most suicide deaths. This, along with rising mental-health issues, substance use and suicidal ideation that was reported by adults in the United States in June 2020, concerns law enforcement.
These tragedies in the home are a huge focus for Sgt. Roy Hoskins, who works in crime prevention for the St. Joseph Police Department. Gun locks, as well as firearm education, are vital for gun owners with children, he said.
"[The lock] takes away the ability to pick it up and immediately fire it. It can happen much younger than they think it could. A 2-year-old can have the ability to pick up a gun and fire it," Hoskins said. "The biggest thing is that we don’t want kids to be afraid of them but respect them and know that they are not a toy and how they operate and function so they don’t accidentally discharge one. And in the first place not to pick it up."
Connally said the locks can be used for any gun. They can prevent guns from being loaded and fired,. These extra safety steps can make a huge difference.
"I open it up with the slide back, put this gun lock through and secure it and that firearm is unable to be used," he said. "I can also secure this through a fixed object at the same time and then that gun is locked to something and it’s unable to be used."
Gun locks are available in the lobby of the St. Joseph Police Department. They can be picked up for personal use or for others who may need one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.