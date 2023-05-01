With the annual Apple Blossom Parade set for Saturday, road crews are ramping up construction to have a Downtown intersection open in time for the festivities.
Jackson Jones, St. Joseph's superintendent of city streets and infrastructure, said crews will do whatever it takes to finish the roadwork at Frederick Avenue and 10th Street by the weekend.
"There's a couple of things you don't mess with in this town, and Apple Blossom Parade's one of them," Jones said. "It's critical that we get this open for that. We're going to meet those deadlines."
Over the course of the week, concrete will be placed at the site. Two different slabs of the mixture will be poured, the first on Monday and the other on Tuesday. The city has worked with the Sprague Excavating Co. on the project.
The hope is to open the area up by Thursday evening after the material dries and stabilizes.
Jones said the crew doing the on-site work has made the project successful, even with the challenges they have faced.
Benjamin Butler is the senior work leader of the crew. He said teamwork has played a huge role in getting the project done by the deadline. Butler said the whole crew understands the importance of finishing the project on time.
"We just need to get done for the parade. We can't be having it closed down. Plus this is a main road to get down to Downtown," he said. "The quicker we get it done, the sooner everybody can get back to their normal routes."
The work on the intersection was not in the city's plans for summer, Jones said. When the concrete slabs in the area began to fall and fail, crews immediately got to work. The cause was not something they were expecting.
"What we found was some underground infrastructure from maybe as far back as the 1800s. One of them (looked) to be an old fire cistern where they (could) have kept water storage at the pump. When they abandoned it, they filled it with sand and some of that sand leached out and had a little collapse under it."
The area was filled, but the repairs slowed down because of work around utilities under the surface of the road.
Jones said the project will not be complete when the road opens. Repairs still need to be made to the sidewalk at the intersection. Those will happen later.
"We will come back and modernize it. It's just out of date," Jones said. We're gonna let parade run through and then we'll come back to it."
Though inconvenient due to its heavy traffic flow, officials recognized that it was necessary to work on the area.
"You're always reluctant to close Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph down, but there's times you just got to do it. This was the time," Jones said.
