Road work

Crews lay concrete at the intersection of Fredrick Avenue and 10th Street. The roadwork is expected to be completed before Saturday. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

With the annual Apple Blossom Parade set for Saturday, road crews are ramping up construction to have a Downtown intersection open in time for the festivities. 

Jackson Jones, St. Joseph's superintendent of city streets and infrastructure, said crews will do whatever it takes to finish the roadwork at Frederick Avenue and 10th Street by the weekend. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.