Four minors were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a one-vehicle wreck around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 36 near 10th Street.
The 16-year-old driver lost control of a 2007 Saturn passenger car and crashed into a barrier, St. Joseph Police said.
The passengers needed assistance to exit the vehicle because it rolled onto its side, police said, and the driver and three passengers suffered minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.