Four people, including three teenagers, were seriously injured in a crash at 1:55 p.m. Monday after a vehicle slipped on ice on Interstate 35 near Lathrop, Missouri.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Devyn Robinson, 19-year-olds Blake Brown and Kriston Pennington and 71-year-old Elihu Tatum all were injured seriously and taken to the hospital following the crash.
Robinson's vehicle slid on an ice-covered roadway and went across the median, striking the front of Tatum's vehicle.
Robinson, Brown and Tatum were all taken to Liberty Hospital. Pennington was taken to North Kansas City Hospital.
All involved in the accident wore seat belts, according to the patrol report.