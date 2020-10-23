Red Ribbon Week kicked off Friday, a yearly reminder of the dangers of falling victim to drug use and abuse.

To start awareness in communities, an assistant special agent from the Drug Enforcement Agency Office in Kansas City awarded four local school resource officers for the work they do to keep children away from drugs. Assistant Special Agent Erik Smith awarded the plaques to the officers because he says they are in a unique spot to prevent kids from falling victim to drug use.

“It’s more about influencing their lives and providing a positive role model, being a positive mentor for children and showing them that there is a better lifestyle if you don’t fall victim to drug abuse and substance abuse,” Smith said.

Cpl. Brandon Cabrera is one of those award winners who works as a local SRO for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department. He says this is a very important reminder every year.

“When it comes down to the dangers of drugs and what it’s doing to our community, I think that we have to spearhead it in a way and Red Ribbon Week is a wonderful week just to remind people of the dangers of drug use,” Cabrera said.

Although, Cabrera said the award has come due to all of the school resource officers' continued passion for their work and the kids.

“It’s flattering and we don’t do this typically for the recognition, we do this because we have a passion for the job. But it really is flattering and humbling that we received something like this,” he said.

Red Ribbon Week is Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 every year. The awareness week was founded following the murder of a DEA agent in 1985 and has since been acknowledged around the world.