Four people have been taken to Mosaic Life Care with unknown injuries after a crash Friday night at North Belt Highway and Blackwell Road.
A man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 when he crashed into a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee around 6:45 p.m.
The Jeep flipped multiple times and its roof had to be removed so the female driver could get out, St. Joseph Police said. She was transported by ambulance.
The man driving the Dodge was taken to the hospital by ambulance, as were the two children riding in the truck, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
