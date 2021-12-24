Four people have been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash this afternoon at highly and North 22nd streets.
An Iowa woman was driving a Pontiac Grand AM around 1:15 p.m. when she failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a St. Joseph woman driving a Honda Accord, St. Joseph police said.
The Pontiac's driver and a passenger were taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance for, police said, and two children from the vehicle were transported by private vehicle.
Tickets will be written but the case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.