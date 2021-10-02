Four people were hospitalized with various levels of injuries after a three-vehicle crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway-59 at the intersection of Missouri Highway-118.
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man in a 2006 Lexus 400H and a 57-year-old Atchison, Kansas, man in a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country were stopped on the highway when a 34-year-old Vienna, Missouri, man crashed a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country into the Lexus, sending it into the 2010 Chrysler, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash reports.
The Lexus went off the road and down an embankment, the 2006 Chrysler went into the intersection, and the 2010 Chrysler came to a stop on the shoulder of U.S-59, according to crash reports.
The Lexus's driver suffered serious injuries and an 18-year-old woman in the car had moderate injuries. The 2006 Chrysler's driver also had moderate injuries, according to crash reports, while minor injuries were reported for a 30-year-old woman in the 2010 Chrysler. All four were taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance.
