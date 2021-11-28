St. Joseph's drug problem has its origins outside the city's boundaries.
“When you start talking about meth, heroin and cocaine, a lot of times what we’re seeing is that’s coming up through the border with Mexico,” said Capt. Shawn Collie, the commander of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “Now, whether it's something that’s coming directly from Mexico or farther south into South America is a different story.”
In the past, certain drugs were originating in Northwest Missouri, but Collie said law enforcement officers have seen a shift in recent years.
“As opposed to the older days where methamphetamine was being manufactured right here, we’re just not seeing the meth labs here anymore,” he said. “Most of what we’re seeing is gonna be from down south.”
When it comes to heroin and cocaine, Collie explained those drugs come from plants that are not grown locally but rather in warmer climates such as Asia and South America. Now drugs that were once being made locally are coming from some of these areas too.
“The methamphetamine, what we were seeing here was smaller manufacturing processes,” Collie said. “Where in South America, you’re seeing meth being manufactured hundreds of pounds at a time and then just brought up to the United States.”
He said in other regions there can be illegal activity on a much larger scale and then the drugs are brought here.
“Obviously and unfortunately, the supply and demand, or the demand for the supply up in the United States, is high, and that’s where you see a lot of cartel involvement,” Collie said.
There is one type of drug that typically doesn't come from south of the border, Collie said. Prescription pills originate predominantly from the United States, and fraudulent versions are coming from areas including Eastern Europe and China. Recently he has noticed fentanyl, appearing in powder form and as counterfeit pills, has been one of the bigger drugs in the area.
As drugs enter the country, Collie said, a lot of them spread out to bigger cities, going through Houston, Laredo or Dallas and then up into Kansas City, Omaha or Des Moines.
Locally, Collie said officers see that the supply source of drugs is from locations in Arizona or California. In these locations, there are millions of dollars of drugs being brought in, which are then broken into smaller amounts before getting distributed throughout the United States.
“And that’s where we try to work with other (law enforcement) agencies,” Collie said. “That’s where we team up with DEA, FBI, ATF in an effort to try to follow back to the source and try to stop that source’s supply from coming into our area.”
He said that most of the drugs in Northwest Missouri come from the Kansas City metro and St. Louis.
Miles Aley, assistant special agent in charge with the St. Louis DEA branch, said that Kansas City, which has a large population center, is a major arterial for the interstate system and has a big bus depot, is a natural hub for drug distribution.
“In general, what we’re seeing is that Kansas City is the hub for distribution into western and northern Missouri,” Aley said.
Collie said outside origin points make it difficult to stop the flow of drugs into St. Joseph and neighboring rural areas.
“Unfortunately for us, it seems like politics play a lot into the different scenarios, the amount of border security, etc, that goes on down there,” Collie said. “Obviously, we in St. Joe or Kansas City area have no control over that. For us, we just have to deal with it as it comes into our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.