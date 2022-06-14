Following speed limits important in highway driving

One of the most important rules of the roadway is obeying speed guidelines, but drivers shouldn't only be concerned about going too fast: Traveling at any speed other than the posted limit can be dangerous on the highway.
Speeding on the roadways is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle accidents and can lead to fatalities.
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said speeding can cause a slower reaction time on the roads, as well as increase the distance a vehicle travels before coming to a complete stop.
"The big problems we see with that would be rear-end collisions or people traveling off the right side of the roadway.
"This would lead to them to overcorrecting and possibly overturning their motor vehicle. The more serious of an injury crash you may be involved in or unfortunately, a fatality crash to that," Hux continued.
Hux said speeding is not the only hazard on the highway; slow driving is unsafe as well.
"Impeding the flow of traffic is just as big of a problem. People will come up behind them if they're doing the speed limit and they're going to slam on the brakes if someone is there, especially if they can not pass in a safe location," Hux said.
It is recommended that drivers report reckless driving to the highway patrol. If they can provide a vehicle description and license plate number, the patrol will send out a trooper to stop the speeding vehicle.
To avoid distracted driving, the highway patrol recommends solo drivers obey traffic laws and continue their pace to avoid road rage incidents.
There are specific tips that drivers can keep in mind when on the roads, especially on highways.
"Driving in the left lane is a violation unless you are actively passing. If you're doing the speed limit and there's nobody there in front of you, just maintain the speed limit in the right lane," Hux said.
Speed limits vary on different highways. The bare minimum a driver can drive on a highway is 40 mph. For more information on traffic laws and speed regulations, visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol website at https://statepatrol.dps.mo.gov/.
