After a recent fatal accident involving a motorized bicycle near Amazonia, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning riders of those and similar devices to be aware of dangers.
This can include roadway complications, larger vehicles and making sure riders are taking the right steps to be safe.
“Some people call them scooters, motorized bicycles, sometimes even mopeds can fall under that description,” Sgt. Jake Angle with the patrol’s Troop H said. “You absolutely have to have a driver’s license to operate one on the roadway, and you have to obey all the rules of the road. So stop signs, right of way, signaling, all those things. It’s the same for a motor vehicle or motorcycle or anything else.”
One thing to keep in mind is the danger that comes when propelling yourself on a bicycle.
“They think because it’s this little vehicle and it doesn’t go very fast they’re exempt from all of these things, and a lot of parents buy these for their kids thinking they’re legal to operate on the roadway, and if they’re not of driving age and have a driver’s license, they’re not,” he said.
Angle said riders of motorized bikes should wear body protection like a helmet and also reflective gear if riding in the morning or evening. However, a helmet is not required on motorized bicycles or motorcycles in Missouri if the rider is 26 and has proper insurance.
“Motorcycles, motorized bicycles have a smaller footprint, they’re smaller, they can be hard to see and easy to lose in a blind spot. Then you add dusk and dawn into that and visibility is getting worse,” Angle said. “Really, it’s all about paying attention, giving 100% of your attention to the job of driving, whether you’re driving a car, motorcycle, motorized bicycle or anything like that.”
