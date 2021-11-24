Headlights are an aspect of car maintenance that can be overlooked, but proper care becomes more important as winter nears and nights grow longer.
It's important to keep headlights in working condition, especially around dusk or dawn, said Sgt. Jake Angle of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H.
"When you're traveling 70 miles an hour, 65, 55 miles an hour, you need to be able to see out in front of you, obviously," he said. "Especially this time of year when we're talking about deer, maybe dusk, dawn (and) at night ... Harvest season is still going on. There's just a lot of things out there on the roadway we need to be able to see."
A headlight's effectiveness might not be determined by anything a driver does. It could be as simple as repeated exposure to the elements, Angle said.
"When we talk about headlights, they can get foggy," he said. "They can get condensation, maybe not be as bright, especially when you activate maybe your high beams and then maybe your low beams."
That highlights the need for regular upkeep. The recommendation is to buff vehicle lights every three to six months and to clean them during every car wash, according to Headlights.com, a vehicle-purchasing website.
"Take it to a mechanic," Angle said. "Take it to an auto shop ... maybe they can clean them for you, maybe they can make them better."
As long as both headlights function, there is no official standard for how far they should be able to light the road. Regardless of how well they work, it's important that motorists not "overdrive" their headlights, Angle said.
"That's why there's laws in place, speed limits, things like that," he said. "We don't want people overdriving their headlights. In other words, driving so fast they can't see (and) things are coming quicker than they can react."
Many people tend to forget about the maintenance aspect of driving as long as the vehicle runs, Angle said.
"It's the responsibility of the vehicle owner to make sure all that equipment's functioning properly," he said. "We stop a lot of vehicles for equipment violations, headlights out, stuff like that because it is an important issue."
