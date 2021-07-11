After a summer of pool closings and staying home last year, getting back to the water and sun may take a few extra steps to prepare.
While a clear pool may be safer than a murky lake or pond, having a supervisor while in the water is a big part of preventing injuries or death.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, every year in the United States there is an average of 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drownings. This totals an average of 11 drowning deaths per day in the United States.
Angie Springs with the Red Cross of Missouri said one key to helping kids get back into the water safely is being prepared and paying attention.
“The main thing is to remind families that we were all in unprecedented times this time last summer. Kids weren’t visiting public pools like they normally would because they were closed. There’s been a gap of a whole year where now it’s almost like it’s new again,” Springs said. “So taking that extra step to be prepared when you’re going to that water park or local pool to ensure that your family is safe. We want everyone to have a great summer. We all deserve it.”
But, it’s not just safety in clear, pool water. Cpl. Nicholas Greiner with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, works water patrol and is one of the main first responders for water rescues in the area. He patrols in areas like Smithville Lake and the Missouri River. These murky waters pose their own danger to swimmers.
Greiner said he suggests using floatation devices and making sure your kids know how to find help if an emergency does happen.
“At a younger age, the main thing I want to talk about is wearing a life jacket, because at a younger age a lot of kids might not have the opportunity to swim yet. And I just want them to know that’s the first line of defense. If they enter the water with a life jacket on you’re going to be a lot safer,” Greiner said. “We kind of build that foundation of what to do — that they should go find an adult for help or call 9-1-1.”
Springs said she suggests teaching kids the slogan, ‘reach or throw, don’t go.’ This will help keep them safe if an emergency is happening.
“You want to make sure that you stay safe ... and if you are able to be best help you can be, remember to reach or throw, don’t go,” she said.
Flotation devices also are something the American Red Cross encourages. Springs said parents need to make sure these vests are Coast Guard approved and fit properly. Parents should check this before heading to the water.
Beyond fatalities in drownings, even a near-drowning can cause extreme mental and physical damage, according to the CDC. Near-drownings occur an average of 22 times per day in the United States. Drowning injuries can cause brain damage and other serious long-term issues.
More than 40% of near-drownings treated in emergency departments require hospitalization or transfer. This is compared to an 8% hospitalization rate for all unintentional injuries.
One way to judge if your child is ready for swimming or taking the next step is judging competency. A swimming test can be found on the Red Cross app and allows parents to determine what their child may be able to do safely.
“Are they at a level where they need to be at the shallow end where they can touch? At what age or what competency can your child go to water where they can’t touch? It gives you great tips on how to measure swimming competency and really spark some ideas that you wouldn’t think of,” Springs said.
Swimming competency also means being able to avoid common dangers and having fundamental water safety and capabilities.
Floods frequently hit Northwest Missouri, sometimes leading to dozens of water rescues over days. Water patrol troopers worked 20-hour shifts doing these rescues after flooding in late June. One incident resulted in a fatality after a woman drove into floodwaters in Clinton County. According to the CDC, flooding causes more deaths than any other hazard related to thunderstorms every year, and the most common flood deaths occur when a vehicle is driven into floodwaters.
People may underestimate currents of water they are unfamiliar with and hazardous objects are easily hidden below the surface of waters. The highway patrol warns that a stick floating in unknown waters can have an entire tree with roots connected out of sight. It is important to use precaution when entering any waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.