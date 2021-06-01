Five people, including two children, were transported to Mosaic Life Care after a car accident Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car driven by 27-year-old San Juanita Pesina collided with another vehicle while traveling on MO-752 just east of St. Joseph at about 10:30 a.m.

Pesina was transported to Mosaic Life Car with serious injuries along with two passengers, ages 4 and 5, who had minor injuries, according to the patrol report. None of the three were wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Two people in the vehicle Pesina collided with were transported to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts, the report said.