First responders remove man from car after crash By Alex Simone News-Press NOW Nov 28, 2022 A man in his 30s had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ashland and Oakland avenues. The man and his female passenger, also in her 30s, were hospitalized, but the severity of their injuries is unknown, St. Joseph police said. The man was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis around 1 p.m. on Ashland when he crossed both lanes of traffic and crashed into a tree. The cause of the crash also is unknown, police said. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com.
