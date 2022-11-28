First responders on Ashland Avenue

First responders work the scene of a crash Monday afternoon at Ashland and Oakland avenues.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

A man in his 30s had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Ashland and Oakland avenues.

The man and his female passenger, also in her 30s, were hospitalized, but the severity of their injuries is unknown, St. Joseph police said.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

