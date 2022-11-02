An app new to the St. Joseph area is aiming to make it easier for people to find essential medical equipment in the event of a cardiac emergency.
The Buchanan County EMS is adopting the use of the app PulsePoint AED, which helps identify automated external defibrillators within a community so that they may be used in emergencies.
Andrew King, a paramedic with the Buchanan County EMS, said the app was implemented because emergency medical services employees are constantly looking for better ways to serve the community.
"When it came up that we could integrate (with the app), we absolutely jumped on it and did it as fast as we could," King said.
King said the app provides resources in different ways.
"No. 1 is letting people know where AEDs are and where the closest one to them is in a cardiac emergency so they can send somebody to get that and apply it," King said.
The app also allows users to upload and identify placements of AEDs in the area. EMS dispatchers are also able to access the database from the dispatch center to help guide people to near AEDs.
Currently in the St. Joseph area, there are about 200 AEDs recorded on the app. King said that there are more in the area that can be added to the app's database.
"We're hoping that as people see them ... they will add it to it, get it vetted, make sure it's available ... then it will continue to grow," King said.
King said that defibrillators are very important pieces of equipment.
"They say that if an AED is able to deliver a shock before EMS arrives, the chance of walking out of a hospital goes up by over 20%," King said.
Utilizing an AED gives people the best fighting chance to be able to have a positive outcome and walk out of the hospital after a cardiac event, King said.
"If your heart goes into a certain rhythm that is not compatible with life, the AED will shock that heart back to a normal rhythm," King said. "It's important in continuing that blood flow, protecting that heart and keeping the heart tissue from dying."
The app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.