EMS dispatch center

Calls for cardiac events go through the dispatch center at the Buchanan County EMS. 

An app new to the St. Joseph area is aiming to make it easier for people to find essential medical equipment in the event of a cardiac emergency.

The Buchanan County EMS is adopting the use of the app PulsePoint AED, which helps identify automated external defibrillators within a community so that they may be used in emergencies.

