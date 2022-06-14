Emergency responders work the scene of a noninjury vehicle crash in this April photo from the area of Frederick Avenue. Death by suicide is more likely for first responders than dying in the line of duty, according to a recent report by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a private philanthropic foundation based in Boston.
A new report says that first responders are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.
Suicide is about 15% more likely for law enforcement, EMS and firefighters than being killed in the line of duty, according to the Ruderman White Paper Update on Mental Health and Suicide of First Responders. There were close to 243 first responder suicides in 2020, compared to 206 who died in the line of duty.
Seeing the disparity is a startling realization, St. Joseph firefighter Billy Seibel said.
"It's a sad number knowing that, you know, more people are taking their own life versus, you know, losing it while doing something," he said. "I guess, yeah, that's crazy."
Seibel is one of a few firefighters across the department training in its peer support group. Not having someone to open up to is one of the biggest issues, Seibel said.
"Being able to share and to offload, and realize things with somebody that might not completely understand but has somewhat of an idea and has, you know, seen those bad things," he said. "Like I've been able to with my wife just because she's an ER nurse and has seen, you know, terrible things that have come through the doors."
The need for resources was especially evident over the past couple years when dealing with COVID-19. While the threat level has gradually lessened, coping with the pandemic has been one of the most trying parts of Seibel's career so far, he said.
"It was the unknown of this, you know, crazy illness and you know, we were on the front lines," he said. "I'm going to work possibly getting exposed to something like that and then bringing it home to my family, and that was, like, one of the scariest parts in my career so far."
Depression is among the most common reasons for suicide. It's listed as the cause of 32% of law enforcement suicides and 15% among firefighters and EMS, according to the report.
