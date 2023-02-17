Fireworks store in De Kalb

Crews work to put out a fire on the corner of Main and Spring streets in De Kalb, Missouri on Friday.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

Crews are working to put out flames after a fireworks store caught fire in De Kalb, Missouri. 

Multiple agencies arrived at the store on the corner of Main and Spring streets to help battle the blaze, which began around 9:30 p.m.

