Fireworks store catches fire in De Kalb

Chloe Godding

Feb 17, 2023

Crews work to put out a fire on the corner of Main and Spring streets in De Kalb, Missouri on Friday.

By Jacob Meikel

Crews are working to put out flames after a fireworks store caught fire in De Kalb, Missouri. Multiple agencies arrived at the store on the corner of Main and Spring streets to help battle the blaze, which began around 9:30 p.m.Around 9:45 p.m., fireworks reportedly began going off in the structure. Fireworks could still be heard around 10:20 p.m.It is currently unknown if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available.
