Fireworks complaints are increasing in frequency with the Fourth of July approaching, but the reason for a call can differ depending on where in Buchanan County residents are.
Most complaints to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office are for disturbing the peace, Sheriff Bill Puett said.
“Ours are more issues with noise and those types of things in an hour that is not appropriate,” he said. “If it becomes a disturbance issue … we would respond on that.”
That’s far from the only concern with using fireworks. There also are several safety hazards that come with improper use.
Fireworks sometimes are viewed as a family activity, but they are never safe for children, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.
Even sparklers are not without potential dangers. They don’t have as large an impact radius as other fireworks but they still burn at 2,000 degrees, Andrasevits said.
One serious hazard that sometimes occurs is when people use fireworks in the roadway, Puett said. That can create obstructions for drivers, causing them to swerve and panic, potentially leading to an accident, Puett said. The fireworks even could end up damaging passing vehicles.
“There are tremendous hazards,” he said. “Obviously, it’s illegal to put anything in the roadway. A vehicle is driving down the roadway, then all of a sudden you have a firework that’s shooting into the vehicle, shooting into the windshield. It could cause a car to either divert because they’re trying to avoid it or scares them and they leave the roadway.”
Increased fireworks complaints usually persist until the weekend after Independence Day, Puett said. People sometimes can’t meet on July 4, so they will celebrate later in the month.
Complaints become common again starting a few days after the holiday, Puett said.
