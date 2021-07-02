With a weekend of cookouts and picnics ahead, food safety should be top of mind for holiday celebrations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 50 million Americans will experience some kind of foodborne illness this year. Before heading to the backyard barbecue there are a few helpful tips to remember.
From the time you leave the grocery store, food will stay fresh for up to two hours. Once the car temperature reaches 90 degrees, food may spoil within an hour.
“Once you get home, make sure you wash your hands before starting food preparation,” said Peter Tirop, environmental public health specialist for the St. Joseph Health Department. “This should also be done before and after you finish eating.”
Hands will need to be scrubbed for at least 20 seconds to help reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
“Initially we need to separate raw meat like poultry, seafood and eggs from fruits and vegetables,” Tirop said. “Use separate cutting boards and utensils.”
There is only one true way to check if meat is cooked thoroughly and that is by using a thermometer.
“For poultry, it has to be 165 degrees or above,” Tirop said. “For beef or pork, 145 and above.”
Once meals are completed, the food needs to be refrigerated, Tirop said.
“Cold dishes should be put away within 30 minutes and cooked meat within two hours,” he said.
When reaching for another plate in a few hours or the next day, reheat leftovers until steaming or 165 degrees is met again. Leftovers will need to be stirred while reheating and should only be warmed up once.
The National Fire Protection Association has worked with Spire to share some recommendations for safe grilling.
-- Always complete grilling outside and maintain at least 6 to 10 feet away from any structure with the grill and propane.
-- If a gas smell is detected, turn off the grill immediately and call 911 or Spire from a safe location.
