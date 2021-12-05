Even though it might not be a typical time of year for them, police say it's common to have reports of shots fired that turn out to be people using fireworks.
Part of the reason those calls are so prevalent is that residents don't expect to hear fireworks being set off outside of the peak summer months, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"There are, obviously, certain times of year where fireworks are acceptable and people expect fireworks," he said. "Other (times) of year, the fireworks can cause people concern because they don't know whether those are fireworks or gunshots, and they get anxious because they feel that could be someone that is shooting, especially if they're not aware or prepared for that."
It isn't just the anxious feeling that can cause issues for residents. Firework usage also can lead to public disputes if disruptions are caused in a person's life, Puett said.
"Sometimes you see an increased level of frustration and anger because of the time of day when things are being done," he said. "(Like) school nights when children are trying to be put to bed and go to sleep, and sometimes you see residents who get upset, and frustrations and anger can rise because of other factors than just the fireworks or the situation."
Whether a situation ends up being fireworks or shots fired, the most important thing is that people remember to call law enforcement if they are worried, Puett said.
"If somebody's concerned, they hear something they believe is gunshots, immediately call the communications center — whether it's an incident in the county or the city — to get law enforcement officers rolling that way," he said. "If it is gunshots, they can address the situation, and if it is fireworks, then they can put the resident-caller's mind at ease."
The issue is more common in St. Joseph than out in Buchanan County, which Puett attributes partially to how close residents live to one another within the city.
