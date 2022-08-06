Firehouse 11

After two years of reconstruction, Firehouse 11 is ready to be sold and used for something new, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization, has been working on the reconstruction of Firehouse 11 for two years, and it’s finally ready for a new beginning.

The old fire station is ready to be sold as a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home. The organization is selling the home through real estate agency Stroud and Associates for $250,000.

