Firehouse 11 turned into a home By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Aug 6, 2022 51 min ago

Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization, has been working on the reconstruction of Firehouse 11 for two years, and it's finally ready for a new beginning.The old fire station is ready to be sold as a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home. The organization is selling the home through real estate agency Stroud and Associates for $250,000.Director of Operations Tim Osborne said this was one of their projects that was outside of their usual work, but they didn't want to see the history of the building demolished.The organization wanted the look of the home to be a modern version of the old firehouse."We wanted to keep the old feel of old Fire Station No. 11," he said. "The downstairs is still an open concept. You can feel where the fire engine sat in this building."The new design of the building is set up to where the kitchen, half bath and living room are located where the firetruck would park.The upstairs, which was originally the kitchen and bathroom, are now two master suites, creating an open concept home to match the layout of the former firehouse.Habitat is known for building affordable homes for families in need, but it took on this additional project to would serve firefighters and the community.The house was initially built to sell, but Habitat Executive Director Shay Homeyer isn't opposed to using it as other resources."I envision this place as being an Airbnb potentially, offering a piece of history of St. Joseph where people can come and visit and see the beauty," she said.The organization raised its own funds to complete this project and is planning to use the money they make from the home to continue building more for those in need.Habitat for Humanity says the goal is to sell the old firehouse by this fall, and it will officially be on the market this weekend.
