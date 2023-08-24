SJFD prepares for extreme heat in the area

St. Joseph firefighter Bret Loving drains an ice cooler full of water bottles before loading it onto the fleet vehicle on a hot day.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

This week’s temperatures have turned up the heat on local firefighters.

Heat exhaustion can be a real danger for firefighters, so crews have been taking extra precautions to protect themselves in temperatures nearing triple digits. They’ve loaded their fleet vehicles with dozens of water bottles in coolers to prepare for emergency calls on hot days.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

