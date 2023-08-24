This week’s temperatures have turned up the heat on local firefighters.
Heat exhaustion can be a real danger for firefighters, so crews have been taking extra precautions to protect themselves in temperatures nearing triple digits. They’ve loaded their fleet vehicles with dozens of water bottles in coolers to prepare for emergency calls on hot days.
“As far as our jobs as firefighters, we have to be ready for anything,” Bret Loving said of his job. “Let’s say it’s 103 degrees out and it feels like it’s 113 or worse, we have to be ready to serve the community one way or another.”
Loving said firefighters have to pay attention to their heart rate and feeling fatigued while on the job. They also have to keep in mind the danger of wearing multi-layered turnout gear, which can be risky when it’s hot.
“We’re in gear that weighs a lot ... you get sweaty and it just bogs down a little bit more,” Loving said. “We have to be in our bunker gear and duty boots at all times so when it’s hot out like this we may end up taking a water break earlier than we typically would because you don’t want to get dehydrated in this kind of weather.”
The firefighters’ physical training helps them handle extreme heat. When they’re not battling fires, crews are putting themselves through cardio and strength training workouts, Loving said.
“As we get older, we don’t tolerate extreme temperatures quite as well,” he said. “So I think we need to give ourselves a little bit more of a buffer zone for that. The water hoses we carry around can get heavy so we’re constantly staying as active as we can because whether it’s extreme weather in the summer or winter, we’ve got to be in shape and ready to respond.”
When temperatures get like this, firefighters say the most important thing they can do is look out for each other.
“We’re all going to have different heat tolerances and some might down a bottle of water faster than others,” Loving said. “So it’s about knowing when to tell someone, ‘Hey, it’s time to take a break and get rehydrated’ and have other crews switch in because you don’t want to get to a point where you put yourself and each other in harm’s way.”
First responders are looking forward to cooler temperatures next week and reminding residents to be careful until those arrive.
“If you can, try to stay indoors and put off those trips until the sun goes down or even until next week because people are having a hard time dealing with these temperatures,” Loving said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.