With summer right around the corner, St. Joseph residents are feeling the heat, but one group is facing the rising temperatures in hefty protective gear.
Firefighters with the St. Joseph Fire Department have to strategize to successfully fight fires in increasing heat.
Assistant Fire Chief Jamey McVicker said that each firefighter has a large load of weight they carry with them to each fire.
“When in full gear, you're looking at between 50 and 75 pounds. It's pants, coat, air pack, mask. Some other equipment they might carry (is) like an ax camera or something like that,” McVicker said.
When the department gets a call, the first responders are required to act quickly in order to arrive on the scene of a fire as fast as possible.
Shane Southard of SJFD said that they only have minutes to respond.
“We try to be one minute getting downstairs and then one minute getting dressed for the fire. So usually two minutes we're out the door is what we're trying to do,” Southard said.
When facing extreme heat, drinking water while on the job is essential to maintaining focus. McVicker said keeping sugar out of the liquid consumed is best in these conditions.
"I always encouraged you guys to drink more water. I'm just a water guy. I'm not a big fan of the extra sugars," McVicker said.
Another way firefighters stay sharp is trying to stay in the heat so they are better prepared for the conditions outside.
Chad Kirkendoll of SJFD said this is the way he prepares for the job during the summer.
“You try to acclimate yourself, so as you can tell, it's, it's hot down here (in the station). This isn't necessarily air conditioning, but it's just easier to go from this to extreme weather instead of sit in air conditioning," Kirkendoll said.
